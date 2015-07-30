CLOSE
‘Verses and Flow’ Is Back Tonight On TV One!

After a break, Verses and Flow is finally coming back for a 5th season on TV One.

Tonight’s season premiere of the 30-minute variety show will feature a spoken word performance by poet Rob Gibsun, who’s set to vent his frustrations about being Black in America today.

“All patted down: No ganj. No white. No justice for all so/somebody getting locked up tonight/ All iron cuffs. All shackled up. All up on/the whip,” he says in his verse.

His spoken word couldn’t come at a better time with the amount of social injustices among Blacks being so prevalent with cases such as Sandra Bland and Samuel DuBose.

Also set to star in tonight’s episode is Charlie Wilson, who will perform his hit “Outstanding” which debuted in ‘67 along with the rest of The Gap Band.

Past seasons featured stars such as Leela James, Johnny Gill and even Anthony Hamilton. Hip-hop fans can look forward to Raekwon cheffing it up on stage, as well as B.O.B making a guest appearance.

If you can’t wait until 10PM, check out a clip from Rob Gibsun’s set above.

 

'Verses and Flow' Is Back Tonight On TV One! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

