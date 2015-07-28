What’s The 411? A Look At Mary J. Blige Back In ’92

Back in ’92, Mary J. Blige was just establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in R&B.

Nicknamed the “Queen of Ghetto Love” by a then-23-year-old Puff Daddy, Mary was not your average ’90s artist; she was rocking baseball caps and baggy clothes before it was cool to dress like the boys.

The world was loving her – you could tell she’d been through some shit, but wasn’t about to give up on finding happiness. Mary sang about love and heartbreak in a way that helped people heal. Her story was right there in her music, her voice, and that famous one, two-step that’s still with her all these years later.

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, it’s a special day for the legendary singer – her multi-platinum debut album, What’s the 411?, was released twenty-three years ago today and we’ll never forget how important it was, and still is, to the evolution of R&B.

Mary went beyond the usual scope of what it meant to be a Rhythm and Blues singer, recording over hip-hop beats, and delivering classics, like “Real Love,” “Love No Limit,” and “Reminisce,” that live on to this today.

Check out some photos of Mary J. killing the game back in ’92 below. #Respect.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In '92 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In '92 1. Mary takes over the stage in her signature look. Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. The R&B goddess takes a stance at the 7th Annual New York Music Awards. Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. How sweet does she look at the KMEL Summer Jam in 1992? Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Mary J. & Joe Public win big at the New York Music Awards in '92. Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Mary J. Blige is all smiles in a hoodie and curls. Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Mary does her one, two-step while performing in '92. Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. She had a flawless smile, even back then. Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Mary J. wins big at the 7th Annual New York Music Awards. Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Show 'em who's queen. Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Super Cat and Mary chill backstage at the New York Music Awards in '92. Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Let's get 'em, queen! Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92 11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In '92

What’s The 411? A Look At Mary J. Blige Back In ’92 was originally published on globalgrind.com