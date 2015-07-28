CLOSE
Music
Home

Late Night News Recap: Nicki Minaj Announces Upcoming BET Special, Shia LaBeouf Gets Into Public Dispute With Girlfriend & More!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Nicki Minaj always has something up her sleeve, and this time, she’s accomplishing pleasing her fans with a tour and a new television special at the same time. Last night, the femcee performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for her Pinkprint Tour stop, and revealed today that she was filming the show for a BET special. [Instagram]

Shia LaBeouf is making headlines once again after him and his girlfriend got into a public dispute while in Germany this week. Footage of their near-violent spat was caught on video nearby, which caught the actor telling his girlfriend, Mia Goth, “I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s–t that makes a person abusive.” The video is very strange, showing Shia getting into a car with strangers, stating he needs to go to Texas. [ET]

Instagram Photo

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity and legend to land a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it’s been a long time coming. The veteran singer was originally supposed to receive her star back in 2007, but was unfortunately unavailable at the time. She wrote a caption stating, “Super excited and feeling so humbled about my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you so much to the fans for making this happen for me. #walkoffame #hollywood #lambily” [Instagram]

G.U.N. is making his rise in the rap game quick, and now the Deep Ellum Music Group MC has just dropped his new music video for his track “Johnny Cage.” Proving that he has an unstoppable, fiery energy with his rhymes, sound, and drive, G.U.N. shares some pieces of his story. [Youtube]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: Nicki Minaj Announces Upcoming BET Special, Shia LaBeouf Gets Into Public Dispute With Girlfriend & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

BET , G.U.N. , Girlfriend , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , mariah carey , music video , nicki minaj , shia labeouf , Walk of Fame

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close