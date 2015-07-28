Late Night News Recap: Nicki Minaj Announces Upcoming BET Special, Shia LaBeouf Gets Into Public Dispute With Girlfriend & More!

Nicki Minaj always has something up her sleeve, and this time, she’s accomplishing pleasing her fans with a tour and a new television special at the same time. Last night, the femcee performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for her Pinkprint Tour stop, and revealed today that she was filming the show for a BET special. [Instagram]

Shia LaBeouf is making headlines once again after him and his girlfriend got into a public dispute while in Germany this week. Footage of their near-violent spat was caught on video nearby, which caught the actor telling his girlfriend, Mia Goth, “I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s–t that makes a person abusive.” The video is very strange, showing Shia getting into a car with strangers, stating he needs to go to Texas. [ET]

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity and legend to land a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it’s been a long time coming. The veteran singer was originally supposed to receive her star back in 2007, but was unfortunately unavailable at the time. She wrote a caption stating, “Super excited and feeling so humbled about my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you so much to the fans for making this happen for me. #walkoffame #hollywood #lambily” [Instagram]

G.U.N. is making his rise in the rap game quick, and now the Deep Ellum Music Group MC has just dropped his new music video for his track “Johnny Cage.” Proving that he has an unstoppable, fiery energy with his rhymes, sound, and drive, G.U.N. shares some pieces of his story. [Youtube]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

