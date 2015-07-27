Snoop Dogg Arrested In Sweden, Suspects Racial Profiling

16 reads Leave a comment
Snoop Dogg was briefly arrested in Sweden, and he documented the whole experience on Instagram.
“2 all my sweden fans U can blame YA police dept for never seeing me again in your beautiful country its allways a few dicks that fuck it up for everybody its been real thank u Jah bless. !! Fuck the police. 💥💥💥💥🔫. And I’m still smokin,” he wrote in one post.
His latest update assured fans that he’d been released, “I made it through, they took me down there, made me pee in a cup, didn’t find shit. No nase, no nothin'”. Still, we assume he won’t be back in Sweden anytime soon.
Check out the videos below.
