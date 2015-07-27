CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg Arrested In Sweden, Suspects Racial Profiling

16 reads
Leave a comment

Snoop Dogg - Getty Images

Snoop Dogg was briefly arrested in Sweden, and he documented the whole experience on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg just had a terrible time in Sweden, enough that he claims he’ll never be back in the country again. After performing a show, Snoop was apparently pulled over by police, later being brought into custody where he was drug tested.According to Snoop, he came out clean, and was arrested for no reason whatsoever. The rapper was able to record a series of Instagram videos throughout the process, blasting the Swedish police for racial profiling.

“2 all my sweden fans U can blame YA police dept for never seeing me again in your beautiful country its allways a few dicks that fuck it up for everybody its been real thank u Jah bless. !! Fuck the police. 💥💥💥💥🔫. And I’m still smokin,” he wrote in one post.

His latest update assured fans that he’d been released, “I made it through, they took me down there, made me pee in a cup, didn’t find shit. No nase, no nothin'”. Still, we assume he won’t be back in Sweden anytime soon.

Check out the videos below.

arrest , police , Racial profiling , racism , snoop dogg , sweden

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close