Snoop Dogg Arrested In Sweden, Suspects Racial Profiling

Snoop Dogg just had a terrible time in Sweden, enough that he claims he’ll never be back in the country again. After performing a show, Snoop was apparently pulled over by police, later being brought into custody where he was drug tested.According to Snoop, he came out clean, and was arrested for no reason whatsoever. The rapper was able to record a series of Instagram videos throughout the process, blasting the Swedish police for racial profiling.

“2 all my sweden fans U can blame YA police dept for never seeing me again in your beautiful country its allways a few dicks that fuck it up for everybody its been real thank u Jah bless. !! Fuck the police. 💥💥💥💥🔫. And I’m still smokin,” he wrote in one post.

His latest update assured fans that he’d been released, “I made it through, they took me down there, made me pee in a cup, didn’t find shit. No nase, no nothin'”. Still, we assume he won’t be back in Sweden anytime soon.

