Kanye West “All Day/I Feel Like That” (NEW VIDEO)

Kanye West finally unveils the official video to his track All Day/I Feel Like That.”

‘Ye and director Steve McQueen debuted the video at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Friday evening. It was more than just a music video showing; Kanye and Steve came to the museum to introduce and discuss the direction of the video in front of a very exclusive audience.

Luckily, someone from the audience snapped footage of the 9-minute video.

Kim Kardashian, Kayne West, Steve McQueen and LACMA Director and CEO Michael Govan attend LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen

There to support him was his beautiful wife Kim Kardashian, showing off her glorious baby bump.

Kim Kardashian, Kayne West, Steve McQueen and LACMA Director and CEO Michael Govan attend LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen

McQueen’s daughter Alex also came to support the event. Check out the video above and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: The YBF, Hip Hop-N-More | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

 

Kanye West “All Day/I Feel Like That” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

