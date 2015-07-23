CLOSE
17 Throwback Photos Of The One & Only Meagan Good

Joey and T Halloween Party with Moet Chandon Champagne

Meagan Good is beautiful, talented, and sweet, but easily one of the most slept on women in the industry.

Though she’s still doing her thing, she does it quietly, so it’s easy to overlook the 33-year-old actress – even if she’s been killing red carpet after red carpet, captivating our attention on the big screen, and spreading love with positive, hope-filled messages day in and day out.

Meagan is a rare find – clearly her very accomplished pastor husband DeVon Franklin thinks so, and so do millions of other people.

There’s just something about her spirit that still has us hooked after all these years, so we’ve got all eyes on her this #ThrowbackThursday. Check out some old photos of Meagan below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

17 Throwback Photos Of The One & Only Meagan Good was originally published on globalgrind.com

