Late Night News Recap: Teaser Trailer For ‘Empire’ Season 2 Releases & More!

The new season of Empire is upon us, and now fans are finally getting to see what they can expect on season 2 of the hit show. A 30-second teaser trailer for the show’s second season was released, and it definitely shows some drama in the making amongst the Lyon family, and of course, new music. [Rap-Up]

Dej Loaf is close to dropping another project full of music for her growing fan base, and she’s just announced her next project, #AndSeeThatsTheThing via XXL. The Detroit MC dropped the artwork to her upcoming EP, where she displays a much more natural, stunning side to her, in comparison to the hardcore bars she spits on tracks. [Karen Civil]

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have just made a huge announcement – they’re having a baby! The adorable Real Housewives couple revealed the news in a statement saying, “We’re so thrilled to announce the news of our bundle of joy, it’s a dream come true.” [E! News]

Hot 97 continued with their monthly Who’s Next showcase this week, where they invited the “Cha-Cha” hit sensation D.R.A.M. to headline. Other acts for the night included rising talents Dougie F and Don Monique, who held down the stage during their own sets. [Youtube]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: Teaser Trailer For ‘Empire’ Season 2 Releases & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

#andseethatsthething , d.r.a.m. , Dej Loaf , Empire , Fox's Empire , hot 97 , Kandi Burruss , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , Mixtape , pregnant , Season 2 , Todd Tucker , who's next

