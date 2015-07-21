CLOSE
Police Release Dash Cam Footage Of Sandra Bland’s Arrest At Traffic Stop

The dash cam footage of Sandra Bland being arrested at a traffic stop has been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The video was taken just before the Chicago woman was taken to jail on July 10th, and later found dead in her cell on July 13, which was ruled a suicide.

According to the video, trooper Brian Encinia confronts Bland as she sits in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, where things get tense almost immediately after he opens her car door.

Later in the video, as things escalates you can hear her say, “You just slammed my head into the ground. Do you not even care about that?”

Since her death, the Waller County Jail that kept Bland in custody is now under investigation for her death, as the family has disputed her death being a suicide.

The District Attorney has revealed that authorities are treating her death like a murder investigation.

Watch the video of the dash cam footage from Sandra Bland’s death above.

