Ciara and Russell Wilson continued their national “We’re In Love” tour at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards last night where they took to the stage to hit their “Nae Nae.”

Hours before Ci Ci and Russell’s dancing debut, Ciara’s ex Future spoke to The Breakfast Club about their relationship. In particular, Future bashed Russell for pushing his son’s stroller.

“At the end of the day, I’m not for the publicity stunts. Leave my son out of the publicity stunts. Just leave him out of your relationship,” he told Charlamagne.

Both Ci Ci and Future are promoting new music. He released his album #DS2 and Ci Ci dropped the sexy visuals for her Jackie single “Dance Like We’re Making Love.”

RELATED STORIES:

Future Doesn’t Want Russell Wilson Around His Son

Ciara Rips Future On Twitter

CHICK CHAT: I Discovered My Boyfriend Is A Proud Member Of The #FutureHive

Ciara & Russell Wilson Hit Their Nae Nae At The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com