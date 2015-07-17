Ciara & Russell Wilson Hit Their Nae Nae At The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards

Ciara and Russell Wilson continued their national “We’re In Love” tour at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards last night where they took to the stage to hit their “Nae Nae.”
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-5aed5054c4a5b0d594b5a7db737243e2-55a938cdec6ec’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-5aed5054c4a5b0d594b5a7db737243e2-55a938cdec6ec’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-5aed5054c4a5b0d594b5a7db737243e2-55a938cdec6ec’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
Hours before Ci Ci and Russell’s dancing debut, Ciara’s ex Future spoke to The Breakfast Club about their relationship. In particular, Future bashed Russell for pushing his son’s stroller.
“At the end of the day, I’m not for the publicity stunts. Leave my son out of the publicity stunts. Just leave him out of your relationship,” he told Charlamagne.
Both Ci Ci and Future are promoting new music. He released his album #DS2 and Ci Ci dropped the sexy visuals for her Jackie single “Dance Like We’re Making Love.”
All The Times Ciara & Future's Baby Was The Juiciest Little Boy On 2 Feet
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
1. Baby Future Is So Juicy
We can't help but want to pinch baby Future's cheeks, he's just so juicy. Ci Ci and Future's baby turned 1 today and we celebrate the little star with his cutest moments.
2 of 18
2. When He Learned How To Walk
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
3. When He Appeared In Ci Ci's Photo Shoot
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
4. When He Had His First Kiss
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
5. When He Took A Ride In His Mother's Arms
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. When He Couldn't Stop Dancing
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
7. When He Stole His Mother's Hat
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
8. When This Alligator Even Wanted A Kiss
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
9. When He Was First Born
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. When He Couldn't Stop Crawling
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
11. When He Played In Ciara's Couture Gown
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. When He Outscreamed His Mom In A Screamfest
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
13. When He Learned How To Swim
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
14. When He Was Chilling Like This After Swimming Class
Source:Instagram
15 of 18
15. When He Played The Piano
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
16. When His Christmas Hat Wouldn't Stay On
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
17. When He Cruised Around The Grocery Store Like This
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. When He Ate his Mother's Cheek
RELATED STORIES:
Future Doesn’t Want Russell Wilson Around His Son
CHICK CHAT: I Discovered My Boyfriend Is A Proud Member Of The #FutureHive
Ciara & Russell Wilson Hit Their Nae Nae At The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com