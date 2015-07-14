Love At First Listen: 33 Of Kehlani’s Most Beautiful Moments

Though I didn’t know much about singer/songwriter Kehlani until very recently, I quickly became intoxicated with her honesty, a rare find in the industry.

At just 19 years old, the Oakland native’s rawness is impossible to ignore – she just seems to know so much about life’s up and downs, and even more spellbinding is the skill with which she voices her pain.

Kehlani hit the ground running on her recent full-length offering, You Should Be Here, captivating fans with the sweet, yet heartbreaking, message in the intro:

“They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. And as much as anyone can say how invincible I seem or how fearless I am or how brave I must be, I’m still human. And I’ve seen things and I’ve felt more pain than some will in their entire lives, all before the age of even being able to buy a fucking drink at a bar. But I have to be strong, not for myself but for a greater purpose, because I feel like my duty is far beyond me, you know? Beyond saving my family. It’s for the world because somebody out there really needs to hear this. So to anybody who isn’t here to see how far I’ve gone or how far I’ve yet to go. To family members that didn’t make it or friends I lost along the way. Or maybe someone I gave my heart to that didn’t know what to do with it. You should be here.”

It was love at first listen.

Let us put you on to 31 more times Kehlani’s inner (and outer) beauty was undeniable.

Kehlani once told The FADER of her own demeanor:

“I probably look like I could beat you up…People always think I’m a rapper, but I’m soft.”

Kehlani performing “Preach” tonight in Toronto #YSBHTOUR pic.twitter.com/JBme7PuCQ7 — YSBH IS OUT NOW (@KehlaniUpdates) July 11, 2015

Kehlani performing “The Way” in Toronto pic.twitter.com/QiwhdkTKJ1 — YSBH IS OUT NOW (@KehlaniUpdates) July 11, 2015

Kehlani with a fan during the m&g in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/3DJG8bgvue — YSBH Tour Updates (@YsbhUpdates) July 10, 2015

SOURCE: The FADER | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty 25 photos Launch gallery 25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty 1. Even when Ciara is on chill mode, she oozes gorgeous glamour. Source:Splash News 1 of 25 2. The lovely Amandla Stenberg is the definition of pure exquisiteness. Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Niecy Nash resonates with beauty in a red dress. Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Just like we will love you when you're at your Beyonce. Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. We will love you when you're at your Michelle Williams. Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Nia Long has a beautiful smile. Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. The gorgeous Meagan Good in a sexy black dress. Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Ava DuVernay is classy. Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Natural beauty Viola Davis flashes a great smile. Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Misty Copeland shines in white. Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Zoe Kravitz's braids give her a look of Black excellence. Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Rihanna's beauty is always money. Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Sherri Shepherd blooms in stripes. Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Gabby Douglas the the champion of good looks. Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Purple hair and all, Justine Skye is our favorite. Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. Zendaya just smells like grace, class, and everything that's right in the world. Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Jada Pinkett is proof that Black don't crack. Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. Jurnee Smollett been fire since "Eve's Bayou." Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Phylicia Rashad still got it, after all these years. Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Serena Williams is strong. Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. When it comes to beauty, we are with Kiersey Clemons. F It! Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. We love Whoopi. Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Natural charm and elegance comes easy for Jill Scott. Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Erykah Badu has a great face. Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Deelishis is delicious. Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading 25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty 25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty

Love At First Listen: 33 Of Kehlani’s Most Beautiful Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com