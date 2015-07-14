CLOSE
Love At First Listen: 33 Of Kehlani’s Most Beautiful Moments

Though I didn’t know much about singer/songwriter Kehlani until very recently, I quickly became intoxicated with her honesty, a rare find in the industry.

At just 19 years old, the Oakland native’s rawness is impossible to ignore – she just seems to know so much about life’s up and downs, and even more spellbinding is the skill with which she voices her pain.

Kehlani hit the ground running on her recent full-length offering, You Should Be Here, captivating fans with the sweet, yet heartbreaking, message in the intro:

“They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. And as much as anyone can say how invincible I seem or how fearless I am or how brave I must be, I’m still human. And I’ve seen things and I’ve felt more pain than some will in their entire lives, all before the age of even being able to buy a fucking drink at a bar. But I have to be strong, not for myself but for a greater purpose, because I feel like my duty is far beyond me, you know? Beyond saving my family. It’s for the world because somebody out there really needs to hear this. So to anybody who isn’t here to see how far I’ve gone or how far I’ve yet to go. To family members that didn’t make it or friends I lost along the way. Or maybe someone I gave my heart to that didn’t know what to do with it. You should be here.”

It was love at first listen.

Let us put you on to 31 more times Kehlani’s inner (and outer) beauty was undeniable.

Kehlani performing

Kehlani posing

Kehlani interview

Kehlani photo shoot

Kehlani once told The FADER of her own demeanor:

“I probably look like I could beat you up…People always think I’m a rapper, but I’m soft.”

Kehlani

Kehlani

