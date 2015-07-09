CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. Goes From Baseball Diamonds To Studio Sessions In Powerade’s ‘Breaking Through’ Series

Big K.R.I.T. has come a long way from his days living in Meridian, Mississippi, and he’s showing us just what that journey has been like.

In Complex‘s first episode of Breaking Through from Powerade, the 28-year-old Southern MC takes us through his upbringing in the city where he saw “a variety of characters.”

In his youth, K.R.I.T., whose real name is Justin Scott, found a love for baseball, and playing on the diamond, which is what drove him to want the feeling of success more.

Along with the sense of winning in baseball teaching him a lot, he also, at one point, threw a no-hitter to win the state championship in Biloxi, proving he had the talent to go with his passion for it.

Despite his love for the game, K.R.I.T. explains how he received recording equipment from a local producer in his pre-teens, which is what got him his start, and drive, to make it in music.

Watch Big K.R.I.T.’s episode of Breaking Through above to see his sport-to-music journey.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Big K.R.I.T. Goes From Baseball Diamonds To Studio Sessions In Powerade’s ‘Breaking Through’ Series was originally published on globalgrind.com

