CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Claudia Jordan Gets Love At Essence Fest 2015! [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Claudia Jordan hit up the star-studded and explosively soulful 2015 Essence Fest in New Orleans, which took place over July 4th weekend. The annual event saw performances by Charlie Wilson, Missy Elliot, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, and many, many more.

The event is also responsible for a series of Instagram selfies featuring Claudia and some of her superstar friends! Click through to see them all!

I love me @sommore lol at Al Reynolds photo bombing. #Essence2015

A photo posted by Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:51am PDT

// <![CDATA[

Claudia Jordan Gets Love At Essence Fest 2015! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

2015 essence festival , Al Reynolds , Claudia Jordan , Kendrick Lamar , morris chestnut , Nicole Murphy , nikki murphy

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close