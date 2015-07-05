CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Suffers A Serious Hand Injury From Fireworks Accident

0 reads
Leave a comment
New York Giants v St. Louis Rams

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Giants fans and teammates are spending the day after Independence Day holding their breath.

Andy Slater of Miami’s WINZ tweeted that Jason Pierre-Paul severely injured his hand from fireworks. https://twitter.com/AndySlater/status/617785024302194688

Another report has a particularly horrific account of Pierre-Paul’s injuries.

This is potentially bad news for a Giants team who’s coming off a rough season. Pierre-Paul is one of their premier pass rushers, and his play toward the later half of the 2011 season — to be more specific, this one — helped pushed the Giants in their last Super Bowl run. Plus, this could be potentially be life-altering for Pierre-Paul if there’s any truth to the above details.

UPDATE: Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the hand injury is life-threatening.

Jason Pierre-Paul Reportedly Suffers A Serious Hand Injury From Fireworks Accident was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Giants , Jason Pierre-Paul

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close