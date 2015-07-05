CLOSE
RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Drake Shuts The 2015 Wireless Festival Stage Down, Lebron James’ Mom Has Hip-Hop Beef, & MORE!

Drake is back with a vengeance, as he hit the 2015 Wireless Festival in London on Friday night with a 90-minute set. He performed fan-favorite after fan-favorite, leaving no doubt in our minds that Finsbury Park was definitely the place to be this weekend. ICYMI, Watch Drizzy shut shit down here. [The YBF]

Lebron James may find himself in the middle of some hip-hop beef soon and it’s all because of his mom’s rapper boyfriend. According to reports, 33-year-old Lambo threw shots at Flo Rida for “stealing [his] shit” and more. Get the tea here. [TMZ

TDE artist Jay Rock dropped a new track titled “Gumbo.” Give his latest a listen and let us know what you think. [MissInfo

Young Thug dropped another three songs from his Slime Season mixtape. Listen to “First Up,” “LIKE,” and “Calling Your Name” here. [Complex]

Will Smith still has a thing for music, even after all these years. The famed entertainer revealed that he’s been in the studio working on new music with Drake. We can’t wait to hear what they come up with together. Read all about it here. [HipHopDx]

