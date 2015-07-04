CLOSE
25-Year-Old Hispanic Man Goes Into Cardiac Arrest While In Police Custody, Dies At Hospital

Police Tape

An investigating is underway following the death of a man who went into cardiac arrest while in police custody.

The California resident, who was identified as Christian Siqueiros, was contacted by authorities after someone reported a disturbance coming from his apartment. According to Gawker:

Montclair police said Siqueiros “became combative” when they arrived at the apartment building, out of which he had recently moved, and to which he had briefly returned, NBC reports, on Thursday. He went into cardiac arrest while in custody and died at a hospital.

A witness said she saw approximately five to eight Montclair police officers attempting to take him down, sitting on him, and tying his legs together. His sister Maria says that Christian, who would’ve turned 26 on Monday, was in great health. Maria commented:

They don’t need 20, 30, 10 cops to be on top of the guy just to stop him.

I just want to know the truth so we can be at peace.

We will keep you updated on the latest.

