Happy Birthday, Fiddy! A Look Into 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Ventures

When most people think of 50 Cent, they’re probably not thinking about the amazing business man that he is.

Sure, he’s practically the face of NYC beef (see: Ja Rule) and he’s got a lot of baby mama drama, but he’s also a genius when it comes to branding and making a buck. On his 2003 debut studio album, he said he would Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50’s certainly rich and very much alive, the project serving as a sure sign that his success would only continue. In 2014, GRODT officially went 8x platinum, not to mention it sold 900,000 copies in its first week – not internationally… that’s in America, alone.

Music aside, Fiddy has been able to take Corporate America by its reigns. In 2007, he made $100 million from the sale of his stake in VitaminWater, placing him in the big boy leagues where wealthiest hip-hop artists are concerned. According to Forbes, 50 is worth $155 million and it’s all because of music, technology, clothes, and beverages.

Check out some of 50’s most lucrative business endeavors in the gallery below and join us in wishing him a very happy 39th birthday!

SOURCE: Forbes | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

50 Cent's Most Lucrative Business Endeavors 8 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent's Most Lucrative Business Endeavors 1. SMS Audio: This company that primarily sells headphones was founded by 50 Cent in 2011. In the same year, the company acquired Kono Audio. As far as the competition goes, he once said Dr. Dre's "Beats is Nike. We're Adidas." Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. Power: 50 Cent is into all sorts of entertainment. Though he obviously stars in the Starz hit series "Power," did you know he also produced the show? "Power" holds the "most viewers ever for a Starz original series" record. Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Vodka: 50 Cent has recently partnered with Effen Vodka. The "ultra-premium" liquor comes in lots of flavors, including Black Cherry, Dutch Raspberry, Cucumber, and Salted Caramel. Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. SMS Promotions: 50 Cent started this boxing promotional company after his joint project with Floyd Mayweather, TMT Promotions, failed. Though SMS Promotions reportedly declared bankruptcy this year, it previously promoted boxers such as Andre Dirrell, Chris Galeano, and more. Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. SK Energy: Street King is an energy drink created by 50 Cent and his partner Chris Clarke. It boasts a variety of flavors, and was rebranded as "SK Energy" in 2012. Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Frigo Underwear: 50 Cent put his insane body on full display in a series of advertisments for the underwear company this year. Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. VitaminWater: 50 Cent made $100 million after selling his stake in the privately owned company. Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. G-unit: We can't forget about the clothing company that 50 Cent started in 2003 and relaunched in 2010. 50 maintains full ownership of the clothing line. Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors 50 Cent's Most Lucrative Business Endeavors

Happy Birthday, Fiddy! A Look Into 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Ventures was originally published on globalgrind.com