Happy Birthday, Fiddy! A Look Into 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Ventures

50 Cent- 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

When most people think of 50 Cent, they’re probably not thinking about the  amazing business man that he is.

Sure, he’s practically the face of NYC beef (see: Ja Rule) and he’s got a lot of baby mama drama, but he’s also a genius when it comes to branding and making a buck. On his 2003 debut studio album, he said he would Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50’s certainly rich and very much alive, the project serving as a sure sign that his success would only continue. In 2014, GRODT officially went 8x platinum, not to mention it sold 900,000 copies in its first week – not internationally… that’s in America, alone.

Music aside, Fiddy has been able to take Corporate America by its reigns. In 2007, he made $100 million from the sale of his stake in VitaminWater, placing him in the big boy leagues where wealthiest hip-hop artists are concerned. According to Forbes, 50 is worth $155 million and it’s all because of music, technology, clothes, and beverages.

Check out some of 50’s most lucrative business endeavors in the gallery below and join us in wishing him a very happy 39th birthday!

SOURCE: Forbes | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Happy Birthday, Fiddy! A Look Into 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Ventures was originally published on globalgrind.com

50 cent , Actor , birthday , boxing , businessman , Curtis Jackson , effen vodka , frigo underwear , get rich or die tryin' , liquor , model , music , net worth , power , rapper , SMS Audio , SMS Promotions , Starz

