Viewers probably noticed Youtube and television personality B. Scott sitting next to Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox in the front row during the 2015 BET Awards. But few may know why that is at all notable. Listen to the audio to hear why on this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Bad Boy Reunion Electrifies BET Awards With Lil’ Kim + Diddy Fall! [VIDEO & POLL]
RELATED: Relive BET Awards 2015 With The Best Photos Of The Night!
RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 BET Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 BET Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 BET Awards
1. Ciara and Russell WilsonSource:Getty 1 of 28
2. ZendayaSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 5 of 28
6. Bryshere Y. GraySource:Getty 6 of 28
7. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. Angela SimmonsSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. Lala AnthonySource:Getty 9 of 28
10. BrandySource:Getty 10 of 28
11. Blac Chyna & Amber RoseSource:Getty 11 of 28
12. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. Raven GoodwinSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. Michael EalySource:Getty 14 of 28
15. Christina MilianSource:Getty 15 of 28
16. Demetria Lucas D'OyleySource:Getty 16 of 28
17. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty 17 of 28
18. Naturi NaughtonSource:Getty 18 of 28
19. Chris BrownSource:Getty 19 of 28
20. Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty 20 of 28
21. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty 21 of 28
22. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 22 of 28
23. Lisa Raye McCoySource:Getty 23 of 28
24. Bobby ValentinoSource:Getty 24 of 28
25. Natalie La Rose & Flo RidaSource:Getty 25 of 28
26. Laverne CoxSource:Getty 26 of 28
27. Lil MamaSource:Getty 27 of 28
28. Brittany DanielSource:Getty 28 of 28
Why It’s A Big Deal That B. Scott Was Front Row At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com