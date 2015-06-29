CLOSE
Why It’s A Big Deal That B. Scott Was Front Row At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Viewers probably noticed Youtube and television personality B. Scott sitting next to Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox in the front row during the 2015 BET Awards. But few may know why that is at all notable. Listen to the audio to hear why on this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot!

Why It’s A Big Deal That B. Scott Was Front Row At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

2015 BET Awards , B. Scott , BET Awards , bet awards 2015 , Laverne Cox , Orange is the new Black , Tamar Braxton

