WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: Jimmy Fallon Dishes On Gruesome Hand Injury, “Power” Cast Hits “The View,” & MORE

Yesterday, news of Jimmy Fallon‘s hand injury hit the ‘net but the details surrounding the unfortunate incident were not clear. Now, Jimmy is telling fans what happened. According to the television personality’s tweets, he damn near ripped his finger off.

Money, Power, Respect!

Omari Hardwick is taking over the small screen with his enticing depiction of Ghost, the main character in the hit Starz series Power. As ratings increase, he and one of his co-stars, Naturi Naughton, are staying hot on the promo trail.

Watch as the two discuss their on-screen marital dilemmas on The View above.

Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo have called it quits but there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood.

After Olivia addressed the breakup in an emotional Instagram post, Nick has also opened up about what went on between the two. While talking to Extra‘s Mario Lopez, he said that Olivia is an “amazing” girl and then added:

“We had a great, beautiful few years together, but it’s been a crazy couple months and I wish the best to her for the future – but it is tough, though.”

We wish them both the best. Watch Nick break his silence above.

Orange is the New Black‘s Taylor Schilling is opening up about her tough upbringing in the newest issue of Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine. The 30-year-old actress, who helped Netflix make history, had a lot of heartbreaking things to say.

Here is an excerpt from Just Jared:

On her unconventional upbringing, which saw her splitting her time between her divorced parents: “I think I was just born rogue… My parents did not have a good relationship. There was no sense of, ‘This is where you belong. This is how you have a friend over for a tea party. This is how you go to a dance’. It was chaotic. I thought, well, I might as well go off-map.” On feeling like she doesn’t fit in: “It’s an asset and it’s a liability. It can feel painful to be on the outside looking in, and it can be incredibly liberating to say, ‘Alright, I’ve got nothing to lose.’”

Read more here.

