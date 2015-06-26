CLOSE
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Adorable Son Reign In A Cute New Pic

The Kardashians are an ever-growing tribe. Before the announcement of Kim’s new son-to-be, Kourtney gave birth to her adorable son, Reign Aston Disick.

This is only the second photo we’ve seen of little Reign, and we couldn’t be more happy.

An always stylish Kourt posted a photo of her and baby Reign alongside her friends, Melissa Monaco and Allie Rizzo, with the caption:

“Three women and a baby”

How precious.

The mom of three was also spotted looking casually chic while out and about in L.A. with her friends.

She rocked a leather jacket and cute denim jeans as she pushed Reign in his stroller.

Kourt’s so loveable.

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Adorable Son Reign In A Cute New Pic was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby photos , kourtney kardashian , Reign Aston Disick , the kardashians

