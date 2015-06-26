It seems like Bobby Shmurda won’t be let off the hook too easily.

Alongside Rowdy Rebel and his GS9 crew, the Brooklyn rapper appeared in front of a Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Thursday morning, where their group of legal attorneys received a trial date of October 5th, 2015. While walking in the room, Bobby appeared emotionless, as he did not acknowledge his family or even the president of Epic Records, Sylvia Rhone.

According to Revolt TV:

Prosecutors reminded the defense that Bobby has a standing offer of an eight-year sentence for his role as the “mastermind” behind the GS9 collective that combined are facing over 100 charges of assault, murder and more.

Bobby’s trial is expected to last about two months, as he has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, multiple conspiracy counts, and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

During his court session, prosecutors mentioned that he was recently disciplined after accepting a sharp metal object from another inmate. Sources close to the rapper claim the prosecution didn’t properly describe the event in full detail.

Stay tuned for more in the case of Bobby Shmurda and GS9…

SOURCE: Revolt TV, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Shmurda Rejects Plea Deal, Trial Date Set In Case was originally published on globalgrind.com