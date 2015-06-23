Tinashe “Cold Sweat” (NEW VIDEO)

Get ready to bug out.

Following the success of her “All Hands On Deck” music video and the dance that went viral, Tinashe releases a beautiful dark twisted (word to Kanye) visual for her Aquarius cut “Cold Sweat.”

The Stephen Garrett-directed video features an isolated and bare-faced Tinashe morphing and twisting her body into various positions. “Cold Sweat” is a far cry from Tinashe’s bubbly “All Hands On Deck” video, that’s for sure.

Tinashe will join Nicki Minaj on the North American leg of her “The Pinkprint” tour, which kicks off in July. The 22-year-old songstress is also readying her sophomore album.

Watch Tinashe’s twisted new video up top.

