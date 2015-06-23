CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart & More To Receive Star On Walk Of Fame & More!

Earlier today, the Walk of Fame selection committee announced their inductees that will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, and LL Cool J being included. Among those three big stars also includes the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Michael Keaton, Kathy Bates, Tracy Morgan, Rob Lowe, Steve Carell and more. [Variety]

Justin Bieber is the next star to take the stage, and spotlight, on Spike’s Lip Sync Battle, and the network is giving us a sneak peek as to what’s in store. The superstar singer, along with tons of other big names such as Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, and Iggy Azalea, appear on the next episodes of the popular show. [GossipCop]

Britney Spears is a single woman once again, as her and her boyfriend Charlie Ebersol have broken up. The couple has decided to call it quits after reports say the relationship ran its course after 8 months of being together. [E! News]

The new Sicario trailer is here, and it definitely looks intense. The movie is set at the border between Mexico and the United States, where an FBI agent is enlisted by the government to help in the war against drugs. Sicario hits theaters on September 18, 2015. [Facebook]

Joyner Lucas is definitely heavy on the rise in the music game, and now the MC is displaying just how skilled in the area of lyricism he really is. Lucas recently released the video for his freestyle titled, “Backwords,” which is exactly what the track entails, as Joyner raps the entire thing in reverse. [WorldStar]

