Young Thug “Be Me See Me” (NEW MUSIC)

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 8

Young Thug is working hard, continuously dropping songs that his fan base will eat right up.

“Be Me See Me” is Thugger’s latest musical contribution to hip-hop and though we may never understand every single word he’s spittin’, the rapper certainly has a lot to say on this Metro Boomin-produced track.

Showcasing his usual speedy flow, Thugger jumps right in, talking his shit and letting everyone know he’s at the top of the food chain right now.

Listen to Young Thug talk about the young boys not being able to be him or see him, killing your old lady, and more on his new shit below.

