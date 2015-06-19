Today is National Kissing Day, not to be confused with International Kissing Day, which according to Google is on July 6th.

Still, people are kissing each other, with their eyes closed, open, the French way, the Roman way, and even the washing machine way. Here’s the thing though, if you’re going to be kissing someone, you need to make sure it’s not creepy.

Over the years, we’ve seen a bunch of creepy kisses we wish we hadn’t. There was that one time when Michael Jackson kissed his wife Lisa Marie Presley. You know, the VMA lip lock heard around the world.

You also don’t want to be the creepy guy who tries to kiss another man on the red carpet, or you might get smacked. That happened to Will Smith during the premiere of one of his movies.

In honor of the “holiday,” we thought it was appropriate to show you 11 awkward kisses that will make your day if you have no one to kiss.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

11 Creepy Kisses For National Kissing Day 9 photos Launch gallery 11 Creepy Kisses For National Kissing Day 1. Amber and Wiz's tongue bite during the 2011 era. Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Joe Biden is the OG of the creepy kiss. Here he is kissing a senator's young daughter. Source: 2 of 9 3. Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's kiss at the 1994 VMAs was epically awkward. Source: 3 of 9 4. Justin Bieber got his ass grabbed, then got kissed by Jenny McCarthy at the American Music Awards. Source: 4 of 9 5. This might be staged, but no means no! Cameron Diaz wasn't about that kiss life. Source: 5 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Creepy Kisses For National Kissing Day 11 Creepy Kisses For National Kissing Day

These 11 Creepy Kisses In Honor Of National Kissing Day Will Make You Cringe was originally published on globalgrind.com