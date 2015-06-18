CLOSE
Kylie Jenner Talks Years Of Feeling Bullied, Tyga Raps About Their “Felony” Sex In New Song

With Kris Jenner and the Kardashians deciding to give reality TV a go in 2007, a then nine-year-old Kylie Jenner was thrown into the entertainment industry and, when you think about it, given no choice in whether or not she played the fame game.

Now a teenager, Kylie seems to be struggling with growing up under the magnifying glass of stardom, already having purchased herself some brand new kurves – including those infamous lips of hers. She’s also entered into a not-completely-legal relationship with 25-year-old Tyga, who feels no shame about publicly loving and dating an underage girl – but we’ll get to that later.

Most recently, the youngest Jenner sister hit Snapchat and talked about being bullied by the world for almost a decade now, her followers thinking she’s weird and funny, and being able to handle all of the backlash that celebrities inherit.

After clearing her throat, she said throughout a number of video posts:

“It’s kind of crazy I have four million people watch my Snapchats. Half of you guys think I’m weird, and the other half think I’m funny. But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been 9. From the whole world, it feels like sometimes… and I think that I’ve done a really great job in handling all this.”

We can’t imagine what it’s like to walk in her Fendis, so kudos to Kylie for somewhat dealing with the stress of it all like a G.

Now, Tyga on the other hand…

The rapper, who hated being a YMCMB rapper, doesn’t give two shits that he’s been in a very adult relationship with a girl who is not yet fully an adult. Though at one point he was flat-out denying that he and Kylie were dating, he’s reached the point of talking sex with his girl on songs. Tyga brags on his new track “Pleazer:”

I hit her, she backwards, licking her asshole

My d*ck is the password

T nasty, ’bout to catch a felony for it

Vagina juice like orange juice in the morning

We weighed the possibility that he isn’t referring to his relationship with Kylie Jenner… but, as if. We’ve got to ask: Where is Tyga’s chill button?

It looks like Tyga subliminally responded on Twitter to reports of the song being about his relationship with underage Kylie.

Leave your thoughts below and after watching part of Kylie’s rant above, head over to her Snapchat to listen to the rest.

SOURCE: Us Magazine

Kylie Jenner Talks Years Of Feeling Bullied, Tyga Raps About Their “Felony” Sex In New Song was originally published on globalgrind.com

