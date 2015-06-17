Kap G Opens Up About His Undocumented Parents, Pharrell Cosign, & “Dope” Movie Role

Mexican-American rapper Kap G burst onto the music scene when his autobiographical song “F*ck La Policia” went viral on the ‘net.

Fast forward a few years, the Atlanta native found himself on CNN alongside T.I. and David Banner discussing police brutality and equality for Black and brown people in America. Kap G, born George Ramirez, stopped by GlobalGrind’s offices to discuss his new role in the coming-of-age comedy Dope and following his dreams.

Many of Kap’s dreams stem from being the son of undocumented Mexican immigrants who settled in College Park, Georgia to pursue the American Dream and give their children a better life. Kap also discussed the stresses of being an immigrant, deportation, and racial stereotypes.

Kap’s captivating story and his undeniable rhyming skills earned him the ultimate cosign from super producer Pharrell Williams, who’s lending his expertise to Kap’s major label debut.

Catch Kap G in the movie Dope starring Shameik Moore, A$AP Rocky, and Zoe Kravitz this Friday, June 19. Also, keep your eyes peeled for his forthcoming debut album.

Watch Kap G in our exclusive interview up top.

