Miguel Announces North American Summer Tour

Miguel is an unstoppable machine now that he’s back in full music mode, and he’s making sure to give the fans everything they’ve been asking for.
The “Adorn” singer has announced that along with his upcoming WILDHEART album, he will be hitting the road for his North American tour.
Miguel is slated to start off in Austin, Texas on July 24th, and later wrapping up in Los Angeles on September 4, hitting 28 major cities across the country.
WILDHEART drops on June 29th, which you can preorder on iTunes and receive 6 new songs instantly.
See the dates for Miguel’s upcoming tour below and be sure to cop your tickets on Friday, June 19, at 10 A.M. local time.
07/24 Austin, TX – Emo’s
07/25 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
07/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live (Ballroom)
07/28 New Orleans – Joy Theater
07/29 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
07/31 Philadelphia, PA – The Theatre of Living Arts
08/01 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
08/02 New York, NY – Terminal 5
08/04 Boston, MA – House of Blues
08/05 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
08/07 Westbury, NY – The Space at Westbury
08/08 Atlantic City, GA – The Music Box
08/09 Portland, ME – State Theatre
08/11 Toronto, ON – Sound Academy
08/12 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
08/14 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
08/15 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
08/16 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
08/18 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
08/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
08/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
08/22 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
08/23 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
08/25 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
08/26 Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre
09/01 San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre
09/02 San Pedro, CA – Warner Grand Theater
09/04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery
