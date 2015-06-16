Miguel Announces North American Summer Tour

Miguel is an unstoppable machine now that he’s back in full music mode, and he’s making sure to give the fans everything they’ve been asking for.

The “Adorn” singer has announced that along with his upcoming WILDHEART album, he will be hitting the road for his North American tour.

Miguel is slated to start off in Austin, Texas on July 24th, and later wrapping up in Los Angeles on September 4, hitting 28 major cities across the country.

WILDHEART drops on June 29th, which you can preorder on iTunes and receive 6 new songs instantly.

See the dates for Miguel’s upcoming tour below and be sure to cop your tickets on Friday, June 19, at 10 A.M. local time.

07/24 Austin, TX – Emo’s

07/25 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

07/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live (Ballroom)

07/28 New Orleans – Joy Theater

07/29 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

07/31 Philadelphia, PA – The Theatre of Living Arts

08/01 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

08/02 New York, NY – Terminal 5

08/04 Boston, MA – House of Blues

08/05 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

08/07 Westbury, NY – The Space at Westbury

08/08 Atlantic City, GA – The Music Box

08/09 Portland, ME – State Theatre

08/11 Toronto, ON – Sound Academy

08/12 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

08/14 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

08/15 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

08/16 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

08/18 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

08/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

08/21 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

08/22 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

08/23 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

08/25 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

08/26 Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre

09/01 San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre

09/02 San Pedro, CA – Warner Grand Theater

09/04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

