Travi$ Scott Feat. Young Thug “Drunk” (NEW MUSIC)

A Young Thug and Travi$ Scott collaboration titled “Drunk” leaked yesterday – and what better way to get this steamy weekend started?

The two hip-hop stars hit the track running, telling the ladies to call their friends over so they can all get wasted together. “Drunk” is trippy, fun, and catchy all at the same damn time. But honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less from these two jumping in the studio together.

Check it out below and be sure to cop Young Thug’s Hy!£UN35, which is slated for an August 28th release.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Travi$ Scott Feat. Young Thug “Drunk” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

