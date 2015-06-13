RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Nicki Minaj Will Perform At 2015 BET Awards, Migos Drops Two New Songs, & MORE!

Nicki Minaj will be gracing the stage during the 2015 BET Awards, so get excited. Meek Mill’s new bae is up for six awards and we’d be surprised if she didn’t walk away with every last one them. [Rap-Up]

Tyler, The Creator recently spoke on why he was fired from Starbucks prior to becoming the star that he is. According to the Odd Future rapper, he “didn’t kiss ass.” Sounds about right. [NME]

Migos is still dropping bangers, most recently releasing “John Wick” and “Pretty Little Lady.” Check out their two newest tracks here. [MissInfo]

Ouch. Foo Fighters’ front man Dave Grohl is a rock n’ roll legend, and he proved as much when he broke his leg during a concert on Friday but returned to finish the show. That’s dedication. [CNN]

