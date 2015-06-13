CLOSE
Entertainment News
Bling, Bling: Watch North West Floss In Yeezy’s Iced Out Cuban Link Chain

North West isn’t your average kid, rocking average jewelry.

Just ahead of her second birthday, Baby Nori was spotted trying on her dad’s golden cuban link chain for size and if you ask us, it’s the perfect fit. North’s mom Kim Kardashian, who is pregnant with her and Yeezy’s second child, shared the photo and captioned it “No daddy’s it’s me necklace.”

Though we haven’t got a clue as to what her tiny voice sounds like, we can only imagine it’s cute enough to get Kanye to hand over his jewels, pronto.

With her baby hair on fleek, KimYe’s first kid looks down at the bling like it’s no biggie – and to tell you the truth, most likely it isn’t. If Kim K. rented out the entire Staples Center for her hubby’s birthday, we know North’s second birthday is going to be epic.

Kim also shared a few amazing #FlashbackFriday photos, which we gathered for your viewing pleasure below. The Wests are in the building.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News

Bling, Bling: Watch North West Floss In Yeezy’s Iced Out Cuban Link Chain was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
