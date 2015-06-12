CLOSE
DJ Kayotik
Home

Usher Sings National Anthem Before Game 4 Of NBA Finals

34 reads
Leave a comment

MTV's TRL with Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon

Watch Usher sing the “Star Spangled Banner” at Thursday night’s NBA Finals game.

Before the start of tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Warriors and Cavs, fans at Quicken Loans Arena were welcomed to the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by R&B icon Usher.

Taking center court, Usher and his gold-plated mic delivered a nice soulful rendition of America’s National Anthem. And if you were unaware, Usher also serves as minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it probably wasn’t too hard for him to agree to do all this. Watch the performance above.

While you’re at it, check out Usher featured in Wale’s new video for “Matrimony”, which dropped just this past Monday.

Tags: UsherNational Anthemnba finals
National Anthem , nba finals , usher

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close