Usher Sings National Anthem Before Game 4 Of NBA Finals

Watch Usher sing the “Star Spangled Banner” at Thursday night’s NBA Finals game.

Before the start of tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Warriors and Cavs, fans at Quicken Loans Arena were welcomed to the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by R&B icon Usher.

Taking center court, Usher and his gold-plated mic delivered a nice soulful rendition of America’s National Anthem. And if you were unaware, Usher also serves as minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it probably wasn’t too hard for him to agree to do all this. Watch the performance above.

