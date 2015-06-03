The Lil B curse on James Harden continues. The NBA Rockets star player was caught in bed with a woman who snapped a sneaky picture while James was sleeping.
She posted the photo on Instagram and the social media gods went to work. One person tweeted:
James Harden had 12 turnovers in game 5 but couldn’t turn over when it mattered pic.twitter.com/5ESD2WOOer
— Malcolm Cheques (@malcrealtalk) June 3, 2015
Another Twitter user claimed Harden has a history:
James Harden keep a prosti
— Ty Ty (@KaylarWill) June 3, 2015
No word on if the woman is a prostitute, but she does have a nice toe ring.
It seems like the MVP runner-up is aware of the situation and told his girlfriend the pictures were Photoshopped. According to Baller Alert, she must have believed him:
This shouldn’t be a big issue for Harden – people will be on to the next thing in 4, 5 seconds…
SOURCE: Baller Alert | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
The Curse Of Lil B Continues! James Harden Caught In Bed With A “Gangsta” Woman was originally published on globalgrind.com