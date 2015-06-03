CLOSE
Music
Home

Late Night News Recap: Channing Tatum Surprises ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Fans In Disguise, Ed Sheeran Covers Ty Dolla $ign & More!

0 reads
Leave a comment

The ladies love Magic Mike, and they seem to be lined up waiting for the sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which is where Channing Tatum comes in. The actor recently disguised himself and interviewed tons of female fans at a screening for the film, and then surprised them by revealing his identity. The reactions are priceless. [Gossip Cop]

Ed Sheeran has been winning hearts across the globe over the last couple of years, but he’s really winning over the hip-hop community more and more. Following his interview with The Breakfast Club last week, the singer took to The Tonight Show stage to perform, where he also sang his own rendition of Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Paranoid.” [Rap-Up]

Waka Flocka has already branched out of the hip-hop box pretty heavily in his career, to help bring it into the EDM world, and now he’s doing the same with rock music. Teaming up with Good Charlotte, the Turn Up Gawd artist dropped a new song called “Game On,” which is featured on the new Pixels movie soundtrack.

TV One has launched their new Unsung series, and this week’s episode takes a look into the past of legendary musician Ike Turner. The show explores what violent episodes in the artist’s childhood eventually shaped him during his adult life. See the preview above, and watch the newest episode tomorrow at 8/7 central on TV One. [Facebook]

PHOTO CREDIT: Magic Mike XXL

Late Night News Recap: Channing Tatum Surprises ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Fans In Disguise, Ed Sheeran Covers Ty Dolla $ign & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

channing tatum , ed sheeran , good charlotte , Ike Turner , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , Magic Mike XXL , Pac man , ty dolla $ign , Unsung , video , Waka Flocka

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close