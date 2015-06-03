Late Night News Recap: Channing Tatum Surprises ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Fans In Disguise, Ed Sheeran Covers Ty Dolla $ign & More!

The ladies love Magic Mike, and they seem to be lined up waiting for the sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which is where Channing Tatum comes in. The actor recently disguised himself and interviewed tons of female fans at a screening for the film, and then surprised them by revealing his identity. The reactions are priceless. [Gossip Cop]

Ed Sheeran has been winning hearts across the globe over the last couple of years, but he’s really winning over the hip-hop community more and more. Following his interview with The Breakfast Club last week, the singer took to The Tonight Show stage to perform, where he also sang his own rendition of Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Paranoid.” [Rap-Up]

Waka Flocka has already branched out of the hip-hop box pretty heavily in his career, to help bring it into the EDM world, and now he’s doing the same with rock music. Teaming up with Good Charlotte, the Turn Up Gawd artist dropped a new song called “Game On,” which is featured on the new Pixels movie soundtrack.

TV One has launched their new Unsung series, and this week’s episode takes a look into the past of legendary musician Ike Turner. The show explores what violent episodes in the artist’s childhood eventually shaped him during his adult life. See the preview above, and watch the newest episode tomorrow at 8/7 central on TV One. [Facebook]

