Cam Newton Just Made a Huge Come-Up With His New Contract

New York Giants v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Cam Newton has been one of the surest weapons for the Panthers since 2009 — when Jake Delhomme went out rather ignominiously with his five-interception playoffs performance. Carolina had to lock it down, and the organization definitely did just that.

Newton will make some serious bank with the Panthers. The quarterback has signed a five-year, $103.8 Million contract. The $60 million guaranteed is the third-highest in the league behind Colin Kaepernick‘s $61 million (huh?) and Ben Roethlisberger‘s $64 million.

Of course this is gonna raise some debate on whether Newton deserves that huge salary or not, especially with his mixed playoffs success. But give him some credit. Despite a weak receivers corps, Newton was somehow able to string together four straight wins to rally from a 3-8-1 start. The Panthers then beat the Cardinals in one of the most piss poor playoffs matches in recent memory.

Newton will only get better, though. Congrats to him on his come-up.

