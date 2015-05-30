Ty Dolla $ign is dressed to impress in his latest visual.

But the Reservoir Dogs-themed “Only Right” video not only features Ty cleaning up nice – YG, Joe Moses, and TeeCee4800 are looking good in suits as well.

Acting as Mr. White, Mr. Blonde, Mr. Orange, and Mr. Pink, the men hit the streets and show us how to get this paper.

Watch as they talk women, money, whips, and more in the video above. Instagram celebrity Welven da Great also makes a quick appearance.

SOURCE: MissInfo | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: WSHH, Getty

Ty Dolla $ign Feat. YG, Joe Moses, & TeeCee4800 “Only Right” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: