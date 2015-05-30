CLOSE
Music
Home

Ty Dolla $ign Feat. YG, Joe Moses, & TeeCee4800 “Only Right” (NEW VIDEO)

11 reads
Leave a comment

Ty Dolla $ign is dressed to impress in his latest visual.

But the Reservoir Dogs-themed “Only Right” video not only features Ty cleaning up nice –  YG, Joe Moses, and TeeCee4800 are looking good in suits as well.

Acting as Mr. White, Mr. Blonde, Mr. Orange, and Mr. Pink, the men hit the streets and show us how to get this paper.

Watch as they talk women, money, whips, and more in the video above. Instagram celebrity Welven da Great also makes a quick appearance.

SOURCE: MissInfo | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: WSHH, Getty

Ty Dolla $ign Feat. YG, Joe Moses, & TeeCee4800 “Only Right” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Hip Hop , joe moses , new video , Rap MUsic , teecee4800 , ty dolla $ign , ty dolla sign , YG

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close