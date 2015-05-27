Late Night News Recap: The Guys Of ‘Entourage’ Cover GQ, Johnny Depp Facing Prison Time For Dog Smuggling & More!

The Entourage cast is gearing up to hit the big screen this June, and fans are sitting at the edges of their seats, eager to see what’s in store. The five guys we all know and love recently did a spread for GQ Magazine, where they gave us a little taste for what’s in store for the highly-anticipated film. We can’t wait to see the guys reunite in theaters! [GQ Magazine]

Johnny Depp is facing some serious prison time, after her smuggled his two dogs into Australia earlier this month. According to reports, he could receive 10 years in prison, or a $340,000 fine if convicted of the charges for bringing in his Yorkshire terriers to the country, which almost were put down by Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce. [USA Today]

It’s been years since we’ve seen a reunion between Ginuwine and Missy Elliott, as the two were big factors in taking the late Aaliyah’s career to the next level in the early 2000’s. It looks like there might be a collaboration in the future if all works out, as he revealed that he wants to work with her when he steps into the studio again. [Karen Civil]

Keira Knightley is officially a mother, as she has given birth to her first daughter with husband James Righton. According to inside sources, the two welcomed their baby girl this week, but so far, there’s no word on any details of her name, appearance, or time of birth. [Us Magazine]

Elijah Blake just keeps releasing all the hits for his fans, and this time he’s dropping another relationship banger for his followers with his new track “Drop Dead Beautiful.” He recently told Billboard of the song, “‘Drop Dead Beautiful’ is about the death of an intimate relationship that was once alluring. I feel like we as people have been some what programmed to kill off every piece of emotion once a relationship has gone bad because that’s just how it’s portrayed in movies, shows etc.. But in this case, [the] concept was to lay the intimacy to rest and give birth to a beautiful friendship.” [Billboard]

PHOTO CREDIT: Danielle Levitt/GQ

Late Night News Recap: The Guys Of ‘Entourage’ Cover GQ, Johnny Depp Facing Prison Time For Dog Smuggling & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: