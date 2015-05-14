Nicki Minaj Previews Her Upcoming Visuals For “The Night Is Still Young”

Even though she’s been focusing hard on getting back with her rap roots, Nicki Minaj hasn’t abandoned her admiration for pop music.

The “All Things Go” femcee is gearing up to perform at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and she’s also planning on dropping her visuals for her track “The Night Is Still Young.”

The song has a more pop/EDM sense to it off of her recent The Pinkprint album, which Nicki previewed upcoming visuals for on her Instagram.

By the brief looks of it, the video is definitely going to help her loyal fans bring in the summer season with a bang.

Check out the preview to Nicki’s “The Night Is Still Young” music video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

