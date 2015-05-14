CLOSE
Music
Home

Meek Mill “Energy (Freestyle)” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart Hosts Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Meek Mill‘s upcoming album might be a pretty big mystery to his fans, but he’s still staying active on the rap front.

Releasing spontaneous new freestyles over some of today’s hottest songs, the MMG rapper has dropped another over Drake‘s “Energy” track, which was played on Hot 97 this evening by Funkmaster Flex.

Showing his hunger to stay at the top of his game, Meek spits some serious bars over the hyped up instrumental, and only leaves a small taste for what’s to come on his project for fans.

Listen to the new freestyle from Meek below.

Meek Mill “Energy (Freestyle)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dreams Worth More Than Money , energy , freestyle , If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late , meek mill , new music

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close