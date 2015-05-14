Meek Mill‘s upcoming album might be a pretty big mystery to his fans, but he’s still staying active on the rap front.

Releasing spontaneous new freestyles over some of today’s hottest songs, the MMG rapper has dropped another over Drake‘s “Energy” track, which was played on Hot 97 this evening by Funkmaster Flex.

Showing his hunger to stay at the top of his game, Meek spits some serious bars over the hyped up instrumental, and only leaves a small taste for what’s to come on his project for fans.

Listen to the new freestyle from Meek below.

Meek Mill “Energy (Freestyle)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

