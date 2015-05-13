CLOSE
All The Times The Kardashians Weren’t Ready For The Drama They Created

Earlier this year, Blac Chyna posted a photo on Instagram of a sparkly and expensive watch that Tyga purchased for her with a smirking smiley and it wasn’t long before Kylie entered the ring, posting a photo of herself with the exact same wrist wear. Shade!

Sure Kylie thought she was getting one up on Black Chyna, but it turns out, this entire photo battle made both ladies look petty and desperate. Either way, Tyga was giving the same gift to both of the ladies in his life. Not cute.

