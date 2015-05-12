CLOSE
Entertainment News
Emily B. & Fabolous Share Personal Flicks From Their Mother’s Day Baby Shower

Instagram Photo

This past Sunday was doubly special for Emily B. and Fabolous.

The beautiful hip-pop couple not only celebrated Mother’s Day, they celebrated a new life at their baby shower in NYC, which we can only imagine brought that much more meaning to the beloved holiday.

Instagram Photo

Dressed in gold, Emily B. flaunted her fully grown baby bump while taking pictures with guests the entire time.

Fab and his son Johan kept things super hip-hop on their end, while Em and Fab’s daughter Taina coordinated with the boys in a strapless, black, and white dress.

Instagram Photo

A little man is on his way and we can’t wait to meet him, as he’s sure to be super handsome like his older brother and pops.

Instagram Photo

Check out more photos of the Losos playing Taboo, posing with friends, and having a good time in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Emily B. & Fabolous Share Personal Flicks From Their Mother’s Day Baby Shower was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
