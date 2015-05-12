Emily B. & Fabolous Share Personal Flicks From Their Mother’s Day Baby Shower

This past Sunday was doubly special for Emily B. and Fabolous.

The beautiful hip-pop couple not only celebrated Mother’s Day, they celebrated a new life at their baby shower in NYC, which we can only imagine brought that much more meaning to the beloved holiday.

Dressed in gold, Emily B. flaunted her fully grown baby bump while taking pictures with guests the entire time.

Fab and his son Johan kept things super hip-hop on their end, while Em and Fab’s daughter Taina coordinated with the boys in a strapless, black, and white dress.

A little man is on his way and we can’t wait to meet him, as he’s sure to be super handsome like his older brother and pops.

Check out more photos of the Losos playing Taboo, posing with friends, and having a good time in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower 10 photos Launch gallery Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower 1. A Celebration of Life for the new addition to the family on the way! Thank You to all who helped welcome this blessing. Appreciate all the Gifts & Love from everyone!! #BabyShower#CelebrateLife#ALittleManIsOnTheWayShot by @patrickneree Source: 1 of 10 2. When you tryna explain to your son he about to get no attention 😂😂😂😂😂 #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay #PrinceJosoShot by @patrickneree Source: 2 of 10 3. Flex In The City#BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay Source: 3 of 10 4. I'm not 100%, but my son is a wrestling fanatic now so I'm pretty sure this is him tryna RKO my neice @itstiombee 😂😂😂 #BabyShower #CelebrateLife #ALittleManIsOnTheWay #PrinceJoso #OuttaNowhere Source: 4 of 10 5. There she is ! 😍 love my @chrissylampkin #soulsisters #yesthosearebottomgrills 😂 photo credit : @patrickneree Source: 5 of 10 6. My day 1s ❤️ @ms_nik @amatullah_luvsislam #VADays #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 6 of 10 7. Can you tell @latainax3 is muy excited lol #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 7 of 10 8. #Boricuasbelike 😍 @angiemartinez @adrienne_bailon 🇵🇷 ( I was starving to use that emoji) lol ❤️❤️❤️ #ALittleManIsOnHisWay Source: 8 of 10 9. 💋 hair: @qlovebug makeup: @iamdamion cc: @bleuribbonhair 😘 PromoCode: Emily Source: 9 of 10 10. Emily and her girls. Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower Fabolous & Emily B. Share Photos From Their Baby Shower

