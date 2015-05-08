CLOSE
Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Have The Cutest “Debate” On A Dinner Date

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz had the cutest argument over dinner that left us thinking “#RelationshipGoals.”

The “Empire State Of Mind” singer and the “On To The Next One” rapper were having dinner and sitting on the same side as one another, when Swizz put the camera on to share a debate he was having with his wife.

Alicia ordered the healthy salad, but wanted some of Swizz’s pizza, and the ensuing banter will leave you saying ‘awww.’

Watch the video below and let us know: do you do this with your significant other?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Have The Cutest “Debate” On A Dinner Date was originally published on globalgrind.com

