Kelly Rowland Gushes Over Baby Titan In New Dreft Commercial

Kelly Rowland is loving every single moment of being a new mommy to her baby son Titan, and she isn’t keeping all the cuteness to herself and her husband.

The “Motivation” singer recently starred in a new commercial for Dreft as part of their “Amazinghood” campaign, and the spotlight is all on little Titan, who is just 6 months old.

The commercial for the hypoallergenic baby detergent shows Kelly bonding with Titan, as they go to the park, snuggle up together, and have some silly mommy and son moments.

We even see Kelly rocking her baby boy to sleep in a rocking chair, where she admires every little detail of him while he’s conked out.

See the adorable commercial with Kelly and Titan above.

