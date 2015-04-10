CLOSE
Entertainment News
AM BUZZ: Jay Z Posts Wedding Footage; Taraji P. Henson To Pen Memoir & More

Jay Z & Beyonce Hitch A Ride In A Pickup Truck

Jay Z & Beyonce

Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty

Jay Z and Beyonce are still celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in Hawaii where they’re desperately trying to be normal. The power couple were photoed cruising down the highway in the back of a pickup truck. We imagine Bey climbing into the back of the F350 asking the driver to roll up the partition. Lol.

In other Carter news, Jay posted a clip from their wedding on Instagram. We’re pretty sure it’s the same clip they aired at the “On The Run Tour,” but it’s still fun to watch over and over again.

UP NEXT: Taraji P. Henson Is Penning A Memoir

AM BUZZ: Jay Z Posts Wedding Footage; Taraji P. Henson To Pen Memoir & More

photos
