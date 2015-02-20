Iggy Azalea + 5 Celebs Who Quit Twitter and Thought We’d Care

Australian-born rapper Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to broadcast to her four-plus million followers that she is “taking some time away from social media.” She added that her management team were taking control of her social media feeds.
Celebrities quitting Twitter isn’t a new thing. Tantrums happen, they leave, we move on and eventually they come back to us:
Nicki Minaj
Back in April of 2012, Young Money artist Nicki Minaj deleted her Twitter account after fan site NickiDaily reportedly leaked snippets of her then-upcoming album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. She said adios to her 11 million followers after engaging in a heated back-and-forth with certain followers she allegedly called “ratchet” and “very mean.”
“Like seriously, its but so much a person can take. Good f*cking bye,” Minaj tweeted.
Miley Cyrus
In the latter stages of 2009, Miley Cyrus axed her Twitter account after suggesting that her then-rumored love interest Liam Hemsworth forced her into doing so.
“FYI Liam doesn’t have a Twitter and he wants ME to delete mine with good reason,” she tweeted.
However, not long afterwards, Miley Cyrus released a short rap video revealing exactly why she left the social networking platform. “It wasn’t because my friend told me to. I stopped living for moments and started living for people,” she raps. Check out the entire rap below:
Sylvester Stallone
After blasting Bruce Willis via the network in August of 2013, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone quit Twitter at the start of 2014.
“Every time I use social media I get really in trouble!” Sly was quoted as saying.
However, things seem to be all good on the Bruce Willis front now…
Kanye West
In typical cryptic Kanye West fashion, Yeezy deleted all tweets from his Twitter account in October of 2012. Following such, the only thing visible on his feed was a single tweet that simply read: “BE BACK SOON.”
Jay Electronica
After teeing off at the entire music industry last May, Jay Electronica deleted his Twitter account in what appeared to be a spontaneous act of intense frustration. Today he’s back, yet we’re only gifted with dialogue from him when we are subjected to a fiery harangue on a topic of his choice — the last one being President Barack Obama’s lack of voice and “nuts.”
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Kid Cudi Impersonates Prince And We Can’t Stop Laughing
This Rapper Got A ‘Life-Changing’ Co-Sign From Kanye West
27 Times Rihanna Proved She Has A Hilarious Sense Of Humor
Iggy Azalea + 5 Celebs Who Quit Twitter and Thought We’d Care was originally published on theurbandaily.com