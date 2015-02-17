We’re Kind Of Shocked At Who Anthony Anderson Thinks Is Perfect For Tracee Ellis Ross [VIDEO]

| 02.17.15
Star of the new hit sitcom Black-ish, Anthony Anderson recently spoke with The Urban Daily on the success of the show. Additionally, the leading man gave us his thoughts on going up against Empire each week, and whether or not he sees it as a feud between the two programs.

Anderson also played matchmaker for his on-screen wife, Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress recently mentioned she hopes marriage and children are in her very near future. The man chosen for the task will definitely surprise you.

Take a look.

2015 Celebrity Game , Anthony Anderson , NBA All-Star Weekend 2015

