Team Bosh Nets Three-Peat In NBA Shooting Stars Competition

As a member of the Miami Heat, Chris Bosh wasn’t able to pull off three consecutive NBA championships. But he has now accomplished the feat during the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Shooting Stars Competition. Bosh, Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, and WNBA’s Swin Cash won their third straight Shooting Stars competition behind Wilkins’ half court shot with 57.6 seconds remaining in the final round.

Prohibitive Three Point Contest entrant Stephen Curry, his father and former NBA player Dell Curry, and the likes of Scottie Pippen and Paul Millsap were among the challengers facing Bosh’s team.

For additional NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, continue visiting TheUrbanDaily.

Team Bosh Nets Three-Peat In NBA Shooting Stars Competition was originally published on theurbandaily.com

