CLOSE
Videos
Home

Diddy Grounded His Son From Appearing On ‘Empire’

Sean Diddy Combs Celebrates New Years Eve in St Barths

Diddy won’t be letting his son, Quincy Combs, on Empire anytime soon. The mogul’s adopted son was all set to appear on the Fox hit drama, but that deal was canceled because Diddy wasn’t satisfied with his deal, according to Page Six.

Combs, 23, would have had to sign over some of his music rights relating to the show to Fox. This seems standard for Fox, and they have used deals like this in the past with actors who have appeared on their other shows, such as Glee and American Idol. This is because they sell their songs on iTunes and are available to stream on Spotify.

A Page Six source said:

“Diddy kicked up a huge stink and called all the top brass at 20th Century Fox TV to get them to change their rules over music rights,” but he didn’t get his way. “He said there was no way his son was signing over his intellectual property. So he banned him from the show.”

All hope is not lost for the young singer. His new single, “Friends First,” might be featured in the show’s second season. If Lee Daniels and crew get it together for the second season, Diddy will let the magic happen.

 

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Everything You Need To Know About Last Night’s Episode Of Empire

9 Facts About Taraji P. Henson Most ‘Empire’ Fans Don’t Know

‘Empire’ Would Have Been A Totally Different Show Without This Actress

 

Diddy Grounded His Son From Appearing On ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Diddy , Empire , quincy combs

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close