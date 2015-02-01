SUNDAY PAPER: Bobby Brown Releases Statement On Bobbi Kristina’s Medical Emergency; D’Angelo Steams Up ‘SNL’ & More!

Bobby Brown wants everyone to give his family a little space as they cope with Bobbi Kristina’s sudden medical emergency.

As doctors continue to monitor Bobbi’s condition after she was found face-down in a bathtub yesterday, her father Bobby has confirmed news of her hospital stay. The singer, who first spoke through his attorney, asked that the public give his family privacy for the moment while they wait to see if Bobbi will pull through.

D’Angelo Performs On ‘Saturday Night Live’

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMISH_Nlz20&w=590&h=330%5D

D’Angelo continued his comeback yesterday with a performance on “Saturday Night Live” while reminding the audience of some very real issues in America.

Everyone’s up for a few laughs and some good music, but that doesn’t excuse any of us remaining aware of the very real problems our nation has with racism, prejudice and police brutality.

As the Black Messiah crooner brought some much appreciated soul to the show last night with “Really Love” and “The Charade,” his backup singers wore shirts with #BlackLivesMatter and “I Can’t Breathe” printed on them.

Charles Barkley Comes For Gabrielle Union Again

Charles Barkley was not done with the Wade-Unions. After Gabrielle Union defended her new hubby against some shady remarks from the former NBA star, Charles decided to lay into her career as an actress too! READ MORE.

K.Michelle Roasts Bobby Maze After Most Recent Breakup

K.Michelle and Bobby Maze can’t seem to keep it together when it comes to their relationship. They were spotted together at the BET Honors last month, and there was even some speculation that the pair had gotten engaged. Well, the rumored wedding must be off because K.Michelle let some of her followers on Instagram know that Bobby was not all that he appeared to be. READ MORE.

