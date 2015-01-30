A Not-So-Brief History Of Suge Knight’s Legal Troubles

Marion “Suge” Knight made headlines this week after being charged with murder in a deadly hit-and-run incident. He turned himself in and is being held on $2 million bail. However, this isn’t the first time that Knight has been in the headlines due to legal woes.

In fact, Knight’s troubles with the law go back to the 1990s. Here’s a look at some of the infamous mogul’s run-ins with the law.

1995:

Knight pleaded no contest for assaulting rappers at a Hollywood studio in 1992. He was sentenced to five years of probation, according to The New York Times.

1996:

Knight was sent to jail for violating probation. He was involved in a fight in Las Vegas hours before Tupac Shakur was murdered. Shakur was in the passenger’s side of a vehicle Knight was driving, according to The New York Times.

2002:

Knight was sent back to jail for violating his probation. He was reportedly associating with known gang members, according to the Associated Press.

2003:

Knight was sent to jail once again for violating his parole. He punched a parking lot attendant. Knight’s lawyers would claim someone else hit a parking valet, according to MTV.

2005:

Knight was shot at a pre-awards party in Miami, according to MTV. His shooter? Unknown. The party was reportedly in honor of Kanye West. At the time, eyewitnesses claimed at least six shots were fired in the incident.

2006:

Death Row Records filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to MTV.

2008:

Suge Knight was arrested and accused of beating his girlfriend while waving a knife, according to Huffington Post.

2008:

A judge ordered Suge Knight to sell Death Row Recordings, according to HipHopDX. This followed the bankruptcy filing in 2006. As Fox News reported, Death Row Records was sold for $24 million at an auction.

2009:

Knight was involved in a fight in a Scottsdale, Arizona hotel. The mogul was hospitalized after the fight. He reportedly was fighting with Akon’s business manager, as per MTV.

2010:

Suge Knight was arrested. This time, he reportedly aimed a gun at an unidentified man, according to CNN.

2012:

Knight was arrested. Police found weed in his vehicle during a traffic stop due to an unsafe lane change, according to TMZ.

2013:

Knight was arrested and released after being pulled over for another traffic violation. There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time for driving with a suspended license, as per TMZ.

2014:

Knight was shot multiple times in a West Hollywood nightclub. He was at a Chris Brown-hosted party, as reported by The Urban Daily.

2014:

Knight and comedian Katt Williams were suspects of a robbery in Beverly Hills. They allegedly stole a camera from a paparazzo, as reported by The Urban Daily.

2014:

Knight was involved in a disturbance at a weed shop after he reportedly punched a man who was believed to be an employee there, as covered by The Urban Daily.

2015:

Knight was arrested and questioned after an alleged hit-and-run incident. He was charged with murder and held on $2 million bail.

A Not-So-Brief History Of Suge Knight’s Legal Troubles was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: