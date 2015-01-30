CLOSE
Features
Home

A Not-So-Brief History Of Suge Knight’s Legal Troubles

0 reads
Leave a comment

Marion “Suge” Knight made headlines this week after being charged with murder in a deadly hit-and-run incident. He turned himself in and is being held on $2 million bail. However, this isn’t the first time that Knight has been in the headlines due to legal woes.

In fact, Knight’s troubles with the law go back to the 1990s. Here’s a look at some of the infamous mogul’s run-ins with the law.

The Dolce Group Celebrates Sylvain Bitton and JT Torregiani's Birthday Party at Les Deux1995:

Knight pleaded no contest for assaulting rappers at a Hollywood studio in 1992. He was sentenced to five years of probation, according to The New York Times.

1996:

Knight was sent to jail for violating probation. He was involved in a fight in Las Vegas hours before Tupac Shakur was murdered. Shakur was in the passenger’s side of a vehicle Knight was driving, according to The New York Times.

Kanye West Hosts G.O.O.D Music Pre Vma Party2002:

Knight was sent back to jail for violating his probation. He was reportedly associating with known gang members, according to the Associated Press.

2003:

Knight was sent to jail once again for violating his parole. He punched a parking lot attendant. Knight’s lawyers would claim someone else hit a parking valet, according to MTV.

The Late Late Show On CBS2005:

Knight was shot at a pre-awards party in Miami, according to MTV. His shooter? Unknown. The party was reportedly in honor of Kanye West. At the time, eyewitnesses claimed at least six shots were fired in the incident.

2006:

Death Row Records filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to MTV.

2005 MTV VMA - Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Party in Association with Hennessy Paradis - Arrivals2008:

Suge Knight was arrested and accused of beating his girlfriend while waving a knife, according to Huffington Post.

2008:

A judge ordered Suge Knight to sell Death Row Recordings, according to HipHopDX. This followed the bankruptcy filing in 2006. As Fox News reported, Death Row Records was sold for $24 million at an auction.

7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards2009:

Knight was involved in a fight in a Scottsdale, Arizona hotel. The mogul was hospitalized after the fight. He reportedly was fighting with Akon’s business manager, as per MTV.

2010:

Suge Knight was arrested. This time, he reportedly aimed a gun at an unidentified man, according to CNN.

2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet2012:

Knight was arrested. Police found weed in his vehicle during a traffic stop due to an unsafe lane change, according to TMZ.

2013:

Knight was arrested and released after being pulled over for another traffic violation. There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time for driving with a suspended license, as per TMZ.

Suge Knight Appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley - November 19, 20042014:

Knight was shot multiple times in a West Hollywood nightclub. He was at a Chris Brown-hosted party, as reported by The Urban Daily.

2014:

Knight and comedian Katt Williams were suspects of a robbery in Beverly Hills. They allegedly stole a camera from a paparazzo, as reported by The Urban Daily.

2014:

Knight was involved in a disturbance at a weed shop after he reportedly punched a man who was believed to be an employee there, as covered by The Urban Daily.

2015:

Knight was arrested and questioned after an alleged hit-and-run incident. He was charged with murder and held on $2 million bail.

A Not-So-Brief History Of Suge Knight’s Legal Troubles was originally published on theurbandaily.com

suge knight

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close