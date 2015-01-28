CLOSE
Guess Which Major ‘Entourage’ Star Is Heading To 50 Cent’s ‘Power’

While some fans might have trouble imagining Jerry Ferrara in a role outside of Entourage, we’re all about to see Turtle” in a different light. Ferrara has been tapped as a co-star for the second season of the 50 Cent-produced Starz drama Power.

According to Variety, Ferrara will play the role of a lawyer on the show and joins a cast that includes Omari HardwickNaturi Naughton, and Joseph Sikora.

Meanwhile, Ferrara himself is fresh off the surprise success of last year’s breakout movie Think Like A Man Too. Separately, Ferrara is reportedly in the process of developing a biopic on boxer Arturo Gatti and will reprise his role as “Turtle” in the Entourage movie set for release later this year.

 

Guess Which Major ‘Entourage’ Star Is Heading To 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

